HILL, Rose Marie Gray, 71, of Henrico, departed this life August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie L. Hill; father, Aubrey Gray Sr.; and brother, Aubrey Gray Jr. "Butch." She is survived by daughters, Carol Hill and Karen Hill-Twyman (Calvin); two grandsons, Miles C. and Samuel M. Twyman; mother, Eva Gray; three sisters, Delores Gregory, Linda Hartley and Earline Bess; two aunts, Hortense Gray and Essie Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends, among them, her devoted Caryhurst Road family. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where a Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
HILL, ROSE
View online memorial