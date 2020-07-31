HILLIARD, James "Stuart," age 52, passed away March 28, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Leigh Hilliard; and two granddaughters, Baileigh and Remi; mother, Carolyn Hilliard; sister, Cindy Rath (Richard); brothers, Henry and Steven (Amy) Hilliard; nieces, Caroline and Kaitlyn; nephews, Travis, Dustin and Bryce. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Hilliard. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Highland Springs Nazarene Church, 6003 Hawkes Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. Masks are required.View online memorial
