HINES, Bobby Dean, 84, of Stony Creek, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Grady S. Hines and Machel Sigmon Hines. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Hines; and siblings, Rachel, Dennis and Maxine. Mr. Hines was President of Smith Setzer and Sons of Virginia as well as President of Sussex Materials, retiring after many years. He was especially proud of being a faithful Mason to Edwards Lodge No.308. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hines; son, Bobby Hines Jr. (Christine); grandchildren, Lindsey Hines, Eric Hines (Jaclyn), Brandon Hines, Hunter Hines, Carson Hines and Roger Hines; great-grandchildren, Kaid Hines and Lily Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
