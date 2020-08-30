HINTON, Violet Deborah, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, was born on September 27, 1956 and entered Heaven on August 22, 2020. Violet was known for her love of family and friends, her creativity, her strong work ethic and her incredible bravery during her battle with cancer. Violet believed in working hard to provide for her family, whether it was taking a second job working nights at Burger King or cleaning houses. Violet was determined to make a better life for her children. She was known for her handmade cards, Christmas ornaments and German chocolate cake. She loved the holidays, Disney, Food Network on Sunday mornings, the beach, time with her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Minnie. She was bold, brave, brash and fearless. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Cliff Lewis of Midlothian, Va.; and her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Veronika Cash of Bristow, Va. She is also survived by her grandsons, Landon and Caleb Lewis and Maximillian, Ethan and Logan Cash. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
HINTON, VIOLET
View online memorial