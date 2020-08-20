HIPPARD, PATSY

HIPPARD, Mrs. Patsy Parker, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hippard Jr. Mrs. Hippard is survived by her two daughters, Alice H. Williams, Susan H. Mercer (Gary); and a son, William R. Hippard III (Diane); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family has opted not to have a Celebration of Life at the present time, nor receive visitors. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, N.C. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.View online memorial
