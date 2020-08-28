HITE, Leonard Jackson, of Clarksville, Va., died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved husband, brother and uncle, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn King Hite. Jack was born on March 21, 1939, in South Boston, Va., to Leonard Talley and Winifred Justis Hite. He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by family members as follows...his sister, Mary Jane Hite Banning of University Park, Md.; Robbie Banning Emblidge (Mark) of Richmond, Catherine and Caroline; Jim Banning of Richmond (Kyle), Harrison and Jackson (Uncle Jack's namesake); Scott Banning of Newport News (Dale), Mary Webb and Will; brother-in-law, Mac King of Monroe, N.C. (Mary Jane); Molly King Zmuda of Charlotte, N.C. (Joe), Ben and Mary Blair; Duffie King of Indian Trail, N.C. (Abby). Jack's love and devotion to his nieces, nephews, in-laws and out-laws was legendary. Jack grew up in Clarksville, Va., graduating from Bluestone High School and Virginia Tech. A member of the Corps at Virginia Tech, he enlisted in the Virginia National Guard after graduation, serving for six years. With a bachelor's degree in Business, he first worked at Banning & Sons in Hyattsville, Md., managing the Plymouth auto dealership. Following a move back to Clarksville, he had a 31-year career with the Virginia Department of Health, retiring in 2001. Jack was a man of so many interests, a voracious reader, who had incredible knowledge of history, sports, the business world and so much more. "Just ask Jack" and you would get the right answer and then some. His lifelong love of sports was well-known by all his friends and family. He played both baseball (2nd baseman) and football in high school and was a member of the 1954 team with the best record in the history of Clarksville High School (8-0), scoring the last point (drop kick) in CHS history. Fall, football and tailgating are part of the family DNA. In 1981, with nephews playing football at Hampden-Sydney, Uncle Jack started our family tradition of HSC tailgating which continues to this day. While working in Maryland in the car business, he decided to give NASCAR racing his best effort on weekends. He raced at NASCAR tracks in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia in NASCAR's Limited Sportsman Class. He also attended many NASCAR races, most memorable was the annual Hite-Banning legendary Florida trip to the Daytona 500 with his nephews. During his lifetime, Jack gave freely of his time to numerous civic, charitable and community causes: Board Member, Southside District Planning Commission; President, Lake Country Development Corporation; Board Member, Prestwould Foundation; President of Boyd Tavern Foundation (1991 to 2017); Clarksville Lions Club member and member of the VFW Post 8163. He served on Clarksville Town Council and the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, Board Chairman for many years and was appointed to the Mecklenburg County Electoral Board. As a lifelong Democrat, Jack proudly served as treasurer of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, attending state conventions as a delegate, introduced statewide candidates to our area, organized and sponsored fundraisers for Democratic candidates for both statewide office and the United States Congress. Additionally, Jack responded to the "Call for Service" at the state level, receiving appointments from four Virginia governors: Governor Robb and Governor Baliles appointed him to successive terms on the State Community Colleges Board; both Governor Warner and Governor Kaine appointed him to successive terms on the Virginia Tobacco Commission. He served as an elected official, on local and state boards and commissions with the honor and integrity which characterized both his years of public service and his life. Jack was a true Virginia gentleman, who genuinely liked and respected everyone he knew. He was a man of his word, who loved his family and his many friends. Jack Hite had class. In addition to Clarksville, another special place in the Commonwealth was the Eastern Shore, where his mother lived before her journey to Southside. The third generation of his family shares holidays and truly memorable family gatherings on the shore. Jack Hite was friend to all. His kindness and generosity were legendary. For many years, he spent most afternoons in fellowship with his friends. Many cherished hours were spent at Mamma Johnson's, the Pizza Pub, the Lamplighter or the VFW. Thanks to all who shared those hours of fellowship with him. Jack's wife, Carolyn, and all the family, express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Sentara Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville for the truly compassionate and loving care he was given. God bless each of you. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Jamieson Memorial United Methodist Church (219 Fifth Street, Clarksville, Va. 23927 Attn: Memorial Fund) or the Boyd Tavern Foundation (P.O. Box 183, Boydton, Va. 23917). Two generations of the Hite family have worshipped at Jamieson. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 2 p.m. at Oakhurst Cemetery, Buffalo Road, Clarksville, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.