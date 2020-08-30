HOCKMAN, Jo Ann Sorrells, passed away in Henrico on August 25, 2020. She was born December 1, 1937, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was recruited as a young woman to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C. While living in Northern Virginia, she married and started a family. When her husband, Duane, was transferred to the Richmond area in 1963, the family moved to Henrico County. Following several years as a stay-at-home mother for three small children, she worked for the Henrico County School System. The family later moved to Hanover, where she lived for many years. Jo Ann was a longtime and faithful member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Beaverdam, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Owen Duane Hockman; and her daughter, Donna Gail Hockman, who passed away as a young child. She is survived by her son, William Duane "Bill" Hockman (Susan); daughter, Pamela Sue Hockman (Brooke); granddaughter, Hillary Anne Hockman Brooks (William) of Washington, North Carolina; grandson, William Jamerson "Jack" Hockman; and great-granddaughter, Imogen Ella Brooks. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Sorrells; and sisters, Emogene Woodall, Edith Melton and Beverly West, all of Jacksonville, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 15583 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam, Va. 23015.
