HOFFARTH, JOSEPH

HOFFARTH, Dr. Joseph Milton, passed from this life into the loving arms of his Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born on September 5, 1945 in Lynchburg, Va., Joe, as he was known to his family and friends, was a skilled dentist, as well as an accomplished pianist. In fact, classical music was his greatest joy. As an undergraduate student, he was offered a full scholarship to the University of Virginia where he graduated with honors. He was an officer in the United States Navy and went on to receive his DDS from the Medical College of Virginia. He practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for many years. Joe was also known for his incredible sense of humor and infectious laugh. He was predeceased by his mother, D'Alma Hoffarth; his brother, Bill; and sister, Ann. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Hoffarth (Roula) and Jim Hoffarth. May his Memory be Eternal. 2 Corinthians 1: 3-5 3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, 4 who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. 5 For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also abounds through Christ.
