HOFFER, Bobby L., 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away on July 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalie Hoffer; and his parents, Robert and Dora Hoffer. He is survived by his brother, Henry Hoffer; sisters-in-law, Annette Hoffer, Carolyn Anderson and Betty Russell (Jay); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was a machine welder in the Richmond area for over 40 years, and was a devoted husband to Rosalie for 50 years. He was an excellent cook, carpenter and friend, who was loved by his neighbors. Visiting hours will be held August 4, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. on August 5, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. For visitation and service, it is required that all guests wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. The family requests that anyone who has knowingly been exposed to COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19, is running a fever or has any of the other signs of COVID-19, please do not attend the visitation or service. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 4
Visitation
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
2:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…