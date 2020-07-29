HOLDER, Lewis R. On July 24, 2020, Lewis "Rudy" Holder, of Henrico County, returned to the Lord after a tragic accident fishing with his best buddy, Harold. He is survived by wife, Deborah (Adams) Holder; daughter, Sarah; daughter-in-law, Amanda; son, Brandon; daughter-in-law, Hillary; and grandson, Hays Lewis, whom he cherished. He is also survived by his brothers, Randy (Jody), Tony and Jeff; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. If you ask anyone what they love about Rudy, they all say the same thing - "nicest person you ever met, do anything for anyone." There was no human or dog he could refuse, including granddog, Henry; and his beloved dogdaughter, Maymay, aka "Sugargirl." Born in Chase City, Virginia on November 18, 1954, Rudy was a contractor by trade. He kept all his friends and family laughing (even if his jokes weren't that funny). He loved travel and cooking shows, bluegrass music, The Beatles, red wine and The History Channel, which he gleefully subjected his children to, always saying, "I'm a lifelong learner!" He also loved telling them how handsome he was and trying to convince Debbie that she had been the one making googoo eyes at him the day they met. Rudy loved his wife of 40 years, his children and grandson deeply. He put family before all else. One of his last projects was refurbishing Brandon's old tricycle for Hays, which he has been riding in circles around the house. Rudy's eyes would be twinkling. There was more he had to do, more to learn, more to teach, but his spirit is strong and vibrant and will forever live in the world he helped to create. No public service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rudy's favorite charities: the Southside SPCA (southsidespca.org) or Feedmore (feedmore.org).View online memorial
