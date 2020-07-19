HOLLAND, James A. "Jim," 62, son of Joseph and Bobby Holland, passed peacefully on July 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph V. Holland. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kimberly Sirk Holland; children, Amanda R. Holland, Kate H. Bartholomew (Robert Bartholomew Jr.) and Jacob A. Holland; grandson, Robert "Bobby" Bartholomew III; mother, Bobby Carr Holland; sisters, Debbie Nester (Ken) and Maggie Holland. Jim worked for F. Richard Wilton for 17 years before working for Diebold, Inc. for over 20 years as a service technician. He was a man of few words but great faith. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).View online memorial
