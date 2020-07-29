HOLMES, Laura Reid, 95, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1925 in Richmond, to the late Nathaniel Reid and Elizabeth Scot Reid; the third of four children. Laura received her bachelor's degree from Virginia Union University and her master's degree in early childhood education from Columbia University Teachers' College in New York City. Laura married General Bernard Holmes on November 26, 1954 and to this union, a son, Ira Scot, was born. She was a member of First African Baptist Church and Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, General Bernard Holmes. Surviving are her son, Ira; devoted daughter-in-law, Rhonda; and grandson, Austin. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and where the family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
