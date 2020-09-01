HOLT, TERRY SR.

HOLT, Terry L. Sr., 62, of Chesterfield, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Dick and Amy Holt; and was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Louise Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Donna Holt; sons, TJ (Amanda) and Chris (Melissa); daughters, Jessica Higgins (Marcelo) and Sara Holt; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Thornton Holt Jr. (Debby), Tim Holt (Gayle), Teresa Holt, Tammy Mathers (John); many nephews and nieces; father-in-law, Richard Brooks; and a large circle of extended family and friends. Terry was a Mason, Scottish Rite and Shriner, he coached little league for 25 years. He had a great sense of humor, often pulling pranks on people and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who never met a stranger. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at Dale Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, September 3, at ACCA Temple, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
