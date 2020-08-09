HOLTZ, Richard Lewis Sr., 83, of Ashland, Va., passed away July 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Geny V. Holtz; his parents, Elizabeth and Herman Holtz. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Heider (Bob); granddaughters, Abby (John), Claire, Sarah (Ryan); daughter, Sharon Carroll (Tim); grandson, Patrick (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Javen, Breelyn and Ava; granddaughter, Lauren; granddaughter, Emily (Eric); daughter, Linda Pye (Brent); granddaughter, Jordan; granddaughter, Dana; daughter, Carol Hudson (Greg); granddaughter, Heather; grandson, Tyler; son, Rick Holtz (Lindsay); grandson, Cole; grandson, Seth; granddaughter, Lily; sister, Martha Cox; and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He owned H.J. Holtz and Son, Inc., painting and wallpapering contracting company for 44 years with his wife and son. He was an active member of the Richmond area Painting and Decorating Contractors of America (PDCA), Mid-Atlantic PDCA and National PDCA, where he held various offices and leadership positions. Born in Richmond, Va., and attended Benedictine High School, Class of 1956, and served in the United States Army for two years. A member of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and attended St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and most recently, St. Anne's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Adoration Society of Virginia and often attended "Nocturnal" at the Abbey with his good friend and cousin, Charlie Herbert. He loved meals with his big family and spending time at the beach with everyone. He was a man of many connections and friendships. He loved people and truly valued every person he met. He was a generous man who often put the well-being of others above himself, especially that of his children, grandchildren, employees, clients and colleagues. A private family Mass will be held at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow in Mount Calvary. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at blileys.com/obituaries/tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 3101 Victor St., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
