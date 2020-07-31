HOOPER, Murlean, age 84, of Henrico, Va., peacefully entered her Heavenly home on July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 15, 1935, in Greenville, Alabama, to Barnett and Katie Lee Stewart Hughes and shortly thereafter moved to Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo E. Hooper Sr.; sons, Leo E. Hooper Jr. and Daryl W. Hooper; parents, Barnett Hughes and Katie Lee Stewart Hughes; brothers, Robert, Dennis and Charles Hughes; and sister, Joan Hester. She is loved and survived by her children, Towan H. Jones (Anthony Sr.), Terry H. Anderson (Richard Sr.) and Bridget L. Hooper; nine grandchildren, Shaunnie H. Lee, Kelly Anderson, Richard Anderson Jr., Valerie Rutledge, Patrick Magby, Leo E. III, Murlean L. Hooper, Shayna D. Jones and Anthony Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Hooper, Victoria Jenkins, Catherine Parker, Jessie Reed, Bernard (Amelia) Hughes and Donald (Evelyn) Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Murlean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She loved life the most when cooking, being the hostess of any event and spending time with family and friends. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, her Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Mortuary services entrusted to Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to your favorite charity.View online memorial
