HORN, Margaret "Peggy" Cleta, of Henrico, born February 1963 in Lausanne, Switzerland, died Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the youngest child of Harold and Joan Hammann; and is survived by her husband, Jimmy Horn; and children, Halley Gragnani (Reed) and Matt Horn; grandchild and light of her life, Emilia Margaret Gragnani; sisters, Marielle Larson (Donald), Sheila Reed (Martin); and brother, John Hammann (Diane). Peggy was loved and respected by many. She graduated from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa., then from Kent State University in Ohio. She served for 26 years with the Richmond Police Department and retired in 2010 after a distinguished and dedicated career with the rank of Major, during which time she earned her master's degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University. Peggy went on to work at the Attorney General Office of Virginia as the Chief of Multi-State Investigations for the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit until her death. Peggy very much enjoyed family and friends and will be forever remembered as someone loving, fun and above all else, fearless. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street in Glen Allen, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.View online memorial
