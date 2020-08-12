HORNBERGER, Ruby

HORNBERGER, Mrs. Ruby Hodges, (many called her "Judy"), passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born Saturday, October 6, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred C. Hornberger Sr.; her parents, Mark H. Hodges and Ruby Boitnott Hodges; sisters, Georgia, Belva, Opal, Laura, Helen and Lila Ruth; and brothers, Alvin, Sam, Jack, Mark Jr. and Robert. She is survived by her sons, Fred C. Hornberger Jr. (Christa) of Goochland, Va. and Mark E. Hornberger of North Carolina; brothers, Buddy Hodges (Gloria) of North Carolina and Elwood Hodges of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jaime Lindsay (Michael), Ashley Freeman Stanley, Gisela, Rudy and Amber Hornberger; great-grandchildren, Caleb Lindsay, Isabella and Ian Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was a graduate of Varina High School and attended Smithdale Massey Business College. She retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia in 1988 after 28 years. She was a member of Ragland Memorial Baptist Church in Sandy Hook, Va. She and Fred enjoyed yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, S.C., country life and fellowship with friends at church. Her family always came first. She enjoyed shopping, puzzles, old movies, baseball on TV, cooking and reading. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
