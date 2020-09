Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HORTON, Charles T. Sr., 76, of Richmond, passed away September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse T. Horton Sr.; and his mother, Virginia Meeler Bullington. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne B. Horton; sons, Charles T. Horton Jr. (Shari) and Jeffrey W. Horton; daughter, Sherrie L. Cottrell (Charlie); grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Heather; and brothers, Alvin Horton (Cheryl) and Jesse T. Horton Jr. (Diane). Charlie was retired from Philip Morris. Services will be private.