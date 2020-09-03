HOSKINS, Bess W., a beloved and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 95. Bess spent a happy childhood with her five siblings sharing many adventures and exploring the family farm in Fork Union, Virginia. She graduated from Fluvanna County High School, where she played basketball on their championship team and attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Post college, she worked at Fork Union Military Academy, where she met her beloved husband of 59 years, Stuart W. Hoskins, who she affectionately called Coach. Bess and Coach shared a wonderful and full life. They had three children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and lived in many different locales including Germany for five-plus years. Regardless of where she was living, Bess fostered lifelong friendships and enriched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had an uncanny ability to understand and relate to others. She was dependable, thoughtful and truly cared about people. Bess always gave back to the community; leading women's groups, teaching Sunday school and Bible study groups. Ultimately, she and Coach retired in Williamsburg, Virginia as one of Kingsmill's first residents. She established the Chapel at Kingsmill and their Easter morning and Christmas Eve services, which have become a long-standing tradition and continue to bring joy to so many in the community. In more recent years, Bess was an active and contributing member of the Williamsburg and Walnut Hills Baptist Churches. Bess' greatest joy in life was her family. She was happiest when they were gathered around her. Memories abound; Christmas mornings, games at the kitchen table, trips to Busch Gardens, cups of tea and long conversations, Thanksgiving dinners, owl watching, pound cake and lots of laughter. Bess will be remembered for her warmth, wisdom, loving embrace, the sparkle in her eye and a smile that lit up a room. She will forevermore be loved and cherished by her children, Bonnie Hoskins, Carlton (Bucky) and Victoria Hoskins and Donna (Frosty) and Donald Friedman; by her grandchildren, Lauren and Doug Friedman, Lindsey (Jeff) Goldfaden, Stuart (Jessica) Hoskins, Grant (Katherine) Hoskins, Tucker (Vanessa) Hoskins, Katherine and Bess Hoskins; and her great-grandchildren, Ella Jane, Henry, Theo and Caleb Hoskins and Alexander, Greta and James Whitlow Goldfaden. Bess is survived by her dear sister and brother, Clarice and Horace Whitlow. She was predeceased by her beloved mother and father, Lottie D. and Horace G. Whitlow; and her siblings, Dorothy Apperson, Kitty Hunt and Clarence Whitlow. A private memorial service with be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation: https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/give/other-ways-giving/honor-memory/, The Chapel at Kingsmill, P.O. Box 3692, Williamsburg, Virginia 23187. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.