HOUCHENS, Kalisha Hardelia, 25, of Mechanicsville, Va., moved to her eternal home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Larry Houchens and Alex Jackson; and her uncle, Garrett Jackson. Kalisha leaves to cherish her memory fur baby, Lola Marie; mother, Tanya Houchens; father, Alex W. Jackson (Sharell); three sisters, Tyiesha and Dashayla Coles and Nashyra Waller; brother, Devin Jackson; three stepsiblings; grandparents, Yvonne Jackson and Patricia Syrkes (Odell); two great-grandmothers, Alberta Houchens and Idabelle Johnson; three aunts, one uncle, one nephew; her godparents, Kizzy Shelton and Willie A. Cooley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Interment family cemetery.
