HOWELL, James David, 61, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was a longtime member of Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church. He was a mega NASCAR fan all of his life and was a dedicated cat rescuer. He was preceded in death by his parents, David O. and Dorothy Howell; and his grandmother, "Mamaw" Edna Gilbert. He is survived by his longtime friend and fellow cat rescuer, Kay; and numerous family and friends who gave him comfort and support. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Alliance of Central Virginia, P.O. Box 1272, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
