HUBAND, Peggy Jean, 78, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Sevier County, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late James Tillett and Ola Dowdy; and was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Sally Whaley. Mrs. Huband retired from Ukrop's after 28 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed gardening and had quite the green thumb, going to the beach and waterskiing in her younger years. Peggy is survived by her son, Shaun Huband; her husband and partner, Eugene B. Huband; a brother, James Tillett and wife, Betty Jo; a sister, Brenda Ann Huband; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice in memory of Peggy J. Huband. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
HUBAND, PEGGY
View online memorial