HUDGINS, Lois W., 96, of Gwynn's Island, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, "Buster." She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lawrence; a son, Willard R. "Will" Hudgins III and his wife, Diane; grandson, Jonathan Walker Hudgins; and her loving granddog, Sammy. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mathews Baptist Church, Hudgins, Va., with burial to follow in H.C. Smither Cemetery. State guidelines for appropriate face covering will be observed. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mathews Baptist Church
8284 Buckley Hall Road
HUDGINS, VA 23076
8284 Buckley Hall Road
HUDGINS, VA 23076
