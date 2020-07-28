HUDSON, Betty Fore, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Hudson; parents, John W. and Margaret Howerton Fore; brothers, John W. Fore Jr., Harold F. Fore, Robert L. Fore and Julian "Frasier" Fore. Betty is survived by her two sons, John "Dave" Hudson Jr. and Darryl E. Hudson; and brother, Carl M. Fore, all of Richmond. She retired as the Business Office Manager from Retreat Hospital. Betty was Past Matron of Betsy Ross Chapter No. 90 O.E.S. and a member of North Run Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va. 23228.View online memorial