HUDSON, Jackson Myles, passed away on August 15, 2020. His passion in life was fishing. Many knew him by his license plate and nickname "Mr. Bass." He loved retirement and being able to go fishing anytime he wanted at his Buggs Island Kerr Lake home. He was a beloved father and husband. He will be missed so much. He is survived by his loving wife, two children, two stepchildren, brother, aunt and his 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Dress is casual; fishing attire encouraged. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Condolences at blileys.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
6:00PM-8:00PM
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
1:00PM-2:00PM
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23223