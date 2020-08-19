You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HUDSON, JACKSON

HUDSON, JACKSON

Only $5 for 5 months
HUDSON, JACKSON

HUDSON, Jackson Myles, passed away on August 15, 2020. His passion in life was fishing. Many knew him by his license plate and nickname "Mr. Bass." He loved retirement and being able to go fishing anytime he wanted at his Buggs Island Kerr Lake home. He was a beloved father and husband. He will be missed so much. He is survived by his loving wife, two children, two stepchildren, brother, aunt and his 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Dress is casual; fishing attire encouraged. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Condolences at blileys.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Jackson Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 22
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23223
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News