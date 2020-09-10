HUFFMAN, Jeanette Green, 85, of Glen Allen, passed away September 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James B. Huffman Jr;. and is survived by her son, Tracy W. Huffman; daughter, Roxie Huffman; sister, Alsie G. Miller; granddaughter, Dr. Katie L. Huffman; grandson, Tucker W. Huffman; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Huffman was a lifetime member of Hunton Baptist Church. Her family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.