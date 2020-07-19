HUGHES, Jean Wittkamp, 88, of Richmond, was called peacefully to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020. A Richmond native, she attended William & Mary and then became a Registered Nurse through Johnston-Willis' nursing program. During her nursing career, she served on the Virginia Board of Nursing and was an advocate for those with mental health issues as a psychiatric and rehab nurse. She was strong in her Catholic faith and attended St. Edwards Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard F. and Nettie B. Wittkamp; and sister, Marian N. Wittkamp. She is survived by her daughters, Danise H. Elias (Tom) and Tamara M. Hughes; son, John L. Hughes Jr. (Diane); grandchildren, John L. "Tripp" Hughes III, Esq. (Emily) and Sarah Lindsey Worthington (Richard); great-grandchildren, John C. Hughes, Sarah Marshall Worthington and Virginia Lee Worthington; brother, Bernard F. Wittkamp Jr., M.D. (Darrell); nieces, Darrell Ann Wittkamp and Page Wittkamp; nephews, Biff Wittkamp, Christopher Wittkamp and Michael Wittkamp, M.D.; and extended family as well as many friends, especially those at Elmcroft. A celebration of Jean's life will occur at a later date. Donations in Jean's honor can be made to Lilly's Camp care of the N.C. Aquarium Society, 3125 Poplarwood Court, Suite 160, Raleigh, N.C. 27604 (put Lilly's Camp in the memo line) or to Sanctuary Rescue, 1519 Huguenot Rd., Ste. 105, Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18