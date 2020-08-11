HUGHES, JOHN

HUGHES, John Henry, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Burgess Hughes; and one son, Camrod Minor. He is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Burgess Hughes, Frankie Jerald Hughes and Cameron Minor Sr. (Jatisha); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five sisters, Ada Minter, Nannie Henry, Nora Smith, Mary Rogers and Lucille Clay; two brothers, Paul and Howard (Iretha); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

