HUGHES, LeMoyne Constelle', 63, of North Chesterfield, departed this life August 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Hughes Sr. Surviving are her mother, Mary W. Hughes; brother, Donald L. Hughes Jr. (Karen); niece, Imani Hughes; aunt, Murial Burrell; cousins, two devoted, Jacquelyn Friend and Rosalind Johnson; godchildren, Rashard and Sade' Langhorne; best friend, Rosa Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 800 E. Grace St. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial