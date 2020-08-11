HUGHES, TERRELL "TONY" SR.

HUGHES, Terrell "Tony" Wayne Sr., 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Terrell Wayne Hughes Jr.; and sister, Sharon Newcomb. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty; son, Tim Hughes (Kristy); three grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Osborne (Pat) and Eddie Osborne; sister, Millie Vinson (Henry); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Leahy. Tony retired a few years ago from his career as an appliance repairman and HVAC technician. In his spare time, he loved to dance and was an avid pool player. In 2002, he was an All Around Richmond Pool Player Champion. Tony never found a person he didn't like and always had a story for everyone. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road.

