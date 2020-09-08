HUKELESS, Mattie D., 96, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Hukeless Sr.; and daughter, Samantha Hukeless. Surviving are her son, Robert J. Hukeless Jr.; devoted granddaughter, Wanda R. Hukeless; four great-grandchildren, Wilanda, Myana, Ayana and Lavel Hukeless; two great-greatgrandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.