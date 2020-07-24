HUNT, David Cameron, age 50, went to rest in peace in the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. He made a valiant effort to beat his health complications but they finally overcame him. He is survived by his wife, Cyndy; children, Justin, Tyler, Brandon, Saunders Cox, Jessica Leylavergne, her husband, Elfege; and granddaughter, Minerva; his parents, David and Sharon Hunt; his sister, Kari and nephew, Charlie Wyatt; his sister, Jennifer Rappenecker, her husband, Steve, and nephews, Steven and Miles; his four-legged companion, Bindy; and his Mustang. In addition to his love for his family, he was a passionate fan of his boys' sports of soccer, football, hockey and WRESTLING. He went to The New Community School and was a long time employee of Verizon. A private memorial service is being held today. He will be laid to rest in Westhampton Memorial Park Cemetery. Cameron made an impression on everyone who met him, he will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center or the VCU Pauley Heart Center at https:// www.support.vcu.edu/give/vcuhealth and include a note in the memo line that the gift is in his memory, or mail contributions to the VCU Office of Gifts and Records Management, P.O. Box 842026, Richmond, Va. 23219. Condolences may be made at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
