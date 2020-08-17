HUNT, Mrs. Johnetta Sue, age 70, of Richmond, departed this life August 9, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Ruffin (Gerald); two sons, Rudolph Hunt Jr. and Anthony Hunt (Machelle); eight grandchildren; five sisters, Paula Harvey (Frank), Vicki Poteat, Deborah Smythe (Aubrey), Dorothy Gillespie (Robert) and Carla Murchison (Antonio); an aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, at Refuge Temple Assembly of Yahweh, 512 N. First Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Bishop Milton Hunt officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The family requests that masks be worn.
HUNT, JOHNETTA
