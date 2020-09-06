HURWITZ, Bette Bennett, 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away August 29, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Jeff; and her parents, W.H. and Katherine Bennett. Bette is survived by her son, Chris Wieder (Sarah); daughter, Vickie Crews-Anderson; stepson, Ezra Hurwitz (Sabrina); niece, Cindy Ramsey; nephew, Keith Willis (Terri); granddaughters, grandniece, great-grandnieces and other loved ones. A virtual memorial celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 19, at 4 p.m. and may be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9288326. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.