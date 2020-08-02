HUTCHERSON, Louise Neal, 97, passed away on May 1, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Hutcherson in 2004. Louise and her family spent many happy years in Richmond, where they were active members of Trinity United Methodist Church and Hermitage Country Club. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Ann (Alfredo) De Barbieri of Leesburg, Virginia and Kathryn (Duane) Schultz of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Mia De Barbieri of Potomac Falls, Virginia and Rob De Barbieri of Ashburn, Virginia; and great-grandsons, Jack and Mason McNaughton of Potomac Falls, Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held in Richmond at a future date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LOUISE HUTCHERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.