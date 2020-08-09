HUTCHINS, Walter Dean "Dino," 54, of Doswell, entered into rest August 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Charlotte Hutchins; sister, Rhonda Bruce (Steve); Kimberly Hutchins; brother, Chris Hutchins (Brandy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Dino was an avid outdoorsman and a great friend to everyone. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at the Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaverdam Rd., Beaverdam, where his service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery in Ashland.View online memorial
