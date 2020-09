Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HUTTO, James, age 65, of Richmond, departed this life September 4, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Marissa Hutto; one sister, Nan Popiel of Scottsdale, Arizona; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them, Rhonda Hutto. Memorial services private.