ANDERSON, GERLEAN

In loving memory of Gerlean "Rennie" Anderson, who passed away one year ago today. She was loved dearly and is missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends. We are learning how to live knowing she's in God's care. It gives us the strength to move on and makes the pain easier to bear. Love, the family
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…