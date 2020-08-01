ANDERSON, GERLEAN

In loving memory of Gerlean "Rennie" Anderson, who passed away one year ago today. She was loved dearly and is missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends. We are learning how to live knowing she's in God's care. It gives us the strength to move on and makes the pain easier to bear. Love, the family

