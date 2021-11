Anderson, Mabel E. In loving memory of our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Mabel E. Anderson, who passed November 15, 2014. As time goes on without you, And the days turns into years, They hold a million memories And a thousand silent tears. Though memories sustain us, Family and friends see us through, But no one and nothing Can take the place of you. Forever in our hearts Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchild