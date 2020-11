Anderson, Mabel E. In loving memory of our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Mabel E. Anderson, who passed November 15, 2014. There are no words to tell you, What losing you has meant, But now each day brings memories, Of the happy years we spent. We hold you tightly in our hearts And there you will remain, Life goes on without you But will never be the same. Loving and missing you always. Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchild