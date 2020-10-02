 Skip to main content
ARMSTEAD, BEATRICE

In loving memory of our Mother and Grandmother, Mrs. Beatrice G. Armstead on her birthday, October 2, 1920. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day. But missing you is heartache That never goes away. Daughter, Agnes Granddaughter, Connie

