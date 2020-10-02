ARMSTEAD, BEATRICE

In loving memory of our Mother and Grandmother, Mrs. Beatrice G. Armstead on her birthday, October 2, 1920. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day. But missing you is heartache That never goes away. Daughter, Agnes Granddaughter, Connie
In loving memory of our Mother and Grandmother, Mrs. Beatrice G. Armstead on her birthday, October 2, 1920. Remembering you is easy, We do it every day. But missing you is heartache That never goes away. Daughter, Agnes Granddaughter, Connie
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.