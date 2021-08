In Loving Memory of My Husband Cleveland Alvin Bassfield, Sr Aug. 7, 1947 - Aug. 19, 2019 It's been two years my love. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. Death leaves heartache no one can heal. There is not a day that goes by I don't think of you... May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much I love and miss you. I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. Happy Birthday "Bunny" from your loving wife, Thomasine T. Taylor- Bassfield