BOWMAN-ELLIS, LORETTA

LORETTA L. BOWMAN-ELLIS Sept. 24, 1937 ~ June 19, 2007 Give thanks to the LORD, because he is good; his love is eternal. Psalm 136. In loving memory of my devoted wife and our loving mother who departed from us fourteen years ago today. You were the woman we most admired because you embodied all of the wonderful qualities of a life dedicated to Christ. Your smile and gentle spirit made us laugh endlessly, your warm hugs held us close with immeasurable love, and you always had the perfect way that made each of us feel uniquely special. Thank you for your devotion to our family. God's love is eternal and so is our love for you. Howell, Brenda, Paulette, and Sonya