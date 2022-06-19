BOWMAN-ELLIS, LORETTA

LORETTA L. BOWMAN-ELLIS Sept. 24, 1937 ~ June 19, 2007 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever. Psalm 23. In loving memory of my devoted wife and our loving mother who departed from us fifteen years ago today. It is still difficult to believe that you are gone. Our family continues to hold you close and seek comfort in your favorite scripture, a Psalm of David, which exemplifies your unwavering faith and trust in God. We will always remember your charm and laughter that filled our days with great joy, your heart that loved us without condition, your wisdom that guided us each day, and your arms that so warmly embraced us when we needed support and encouragement. You gave us your best each day and will forever be our greatest inspiration. Howell, Brenda, Paulette, and Sonya