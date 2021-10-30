BOWMAN, RICHARD

Richard M. Bowman Sr. Sunrise 02/12/1928 Sunset 10/30/2014 We think of things you used to say and all that you would do. At some point, every single day Our thoughts will turn to you. Remembering you with love, Marian, Children & Grandchildren
Richard M. Bowman Sr. Sunrise 02/12/1928 Sunset 10/30/2014 We think of things you used to say and all that you would do. At some point, every single day Our thoughts will turn to you. Remembering you with love, Marian, Children & Grandchildren
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.