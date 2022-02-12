BOWMAN, RICHARD

Richard M. Bowman Sr. Sunrise 02/12/1928 Sunset 10/30/2014 Memories of you we treasure So precious and so dear You meant the world to us We wish you were still here Remembering you with love Marian, Children & Grandchildren
