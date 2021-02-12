 Skip to main content
BOWMAN, RICHARD

Richard M. Bowman Sr. Sunrise 02/12/1928 Sunset 10/30/2014 Your birthday brings back memories of laughter and of tears of all the celebrations held throughout your precious years. Remembering you with love. Marian, Children & Grandchildren

