IN MEMORIAM Deaconess Margaret (Johnson) Brackett April 10, 1944 Jan. 17, 2020 In loving memory of our praying mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother who passed away one year ago. It broke our hearts to lose you But you did not go alone For part of us went with you On the day God called you home. Sadly missed by your Loving children, James, Timothy and Yvonne Husband, Forrest Brackett, Sister, Elizabeth Howell, Grandchildren and a host of family and friends.