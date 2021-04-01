BRANCH, MARGUERITE

Marguerite L. Branch March 19, 1927 to April 1, 2014 Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. In our hearts forever! Your children, stepsister, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
