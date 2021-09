Esther Brooks 4/13/52 - 9/20/20 Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Esther, it has been one year since your transitioning and I still don't understand why God chose you at that moment, but His ways are beyond our comprehension. Yet, through the confusion we keep our hearts and minds with you and the Lord. Love, Brooks and All Your Family and Friends